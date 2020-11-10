Man United have concerns over Mason Greenwood’s off-field lifestyle

Manchester United are reportedly growing concerned over teenage sensation Mason Greenwood’s off-field lifestyle including the lack of sleep he is getting.

Greenwood, 19, has shot to the forefront of football prominence after enjoying a hugely successful breakthrough.

The teenager has spent his entire career with United after joining their youth academy in 2007 and has since gone on to force his way into the Reds’ senior first-team.

Since making his first-team competitive debut at the back end of 2018, the teenager has been directly involved in 25 goals in 61 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite a monumental rise in England’s top-flight, there are reportedly growing concerns over the youngster’s lifestyle away from the pitch.

According to a recent report from Daily Mail the club are beginning to worry over how much rest Greenwood is getting which is expected to be below the required amount in order to stay in top condition.

United’s 19-year-old has endured a tough few weeks after a recent misdemeanour whilst away on international duty England saw him sent home early with compatriot Phil Foden after the pair were caught breaking COVID-19 protocols.

United are well known for their ability to protect their young talents but will undoubtedly be hopeful that Greenwood can iron his off-field antics out out of fear of him wasting his huge amount of talent.