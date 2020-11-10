Manchester United losing patience with first-teamer’s poor attitude after multiple off-the-pitch problems

Manchester United are growing increasingly concerned about youngster Mason Greenwood’s poor attitude, according to the Daily Mail.

Greenwood had a superb, Marcus Rashford-esque breakout season for Man United last term. It looked as though he was going to follow in his compatriots footsteps and establish himself as an important figure at Old Trafford.

However, while he may still do so, Greenwood has struggled to get going this season. As the Daily Mail report, after several off-the-field controversies, he’s lost his spot both in the United side and the England squad.

The Daily Mail believe that United are growing increasingly concerned that Greenwood’s lifestyle is stunting his progression as a footballer, even if he has the natural ability to be one of the best in the business.

Punctuality, a poor sleep schedule, womanising and nitrous oxide inhalation are all noted in the Daily Mail’s report as examples of why United have grown so concerned over the 19-year-old.

If he wants to turn his fortunes around with the Red Devils, and be on the plane to the European Championships next summer, Greenwood really needs to pull his finger out.

We’ve seen it far too often, talented young players falling victim to the lifestyle that comes with being a footballer. It would be a dear shame to see Greenwood follow the same path.