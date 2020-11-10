Man United’s Jesse Lingard parts ways with super-agent Mino Raiola

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has reportedly parted ways with super-agent Mino Raiola and will now be represented by family members and other close associates.

Lingard, 27, has been with United for his entire professional career after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2000.

After successfully climbing his way through the club’s youth ranks, the midfielder enjoyed loan spells with Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Derby County before forcing his way into the Reds’ senior first-team in 2016.

However, the 27-year-old has endured a difficult patch in recent times and has become a bit-part player under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speculation surrounding Lingard’s long-term future emerged during the summer transfer window after reports suggesting Jose Mourinho was keen to bring him to Spurs, as per ESPN.

However, after staying with United throughout the summer, the latest in the ongoing saga also comes from ESPN who claim that the midfielder has left super-agent Raiola.

It has been reported that Lingard will now be represented by his family members and other close associates.

Raiola, who has been representing Lingard for the past 12-months and also looks after team-mate and World Cup winner Paul Pogba is best known for his ability to get his clients big moves.

However, Lingard’s termination of representation could mean the English midfielder is set to commit his long-term future to the Reds.