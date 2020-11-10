Menu

Premier League trio in Europe’s top ten for goals-per-game with huge surprise in third-place

There’s three Premier League teams in the top ten for goals-per-game in Europe’s top five leagues this term – but not the three you’d usually expect.

Goals win games – that’s simplifying football to the greatest extent you possibly could.

It’s not untrue, though. The more goals you score, the more likely you are to win football matches, even if a sturdy defence is equally important.

That’s why it’s interesting to look at Europe’s top ten for goals-per-game at this stage of the season, to consider who could be winning the most games going forward.

You’d usually expect a Liverpool or a Manchester City to be flying the flag for the Premier League on a list of this kind – but no – it’s Dean Smith’s Aston Villa in third.

We are talking about a team who have fired ten past Liverpool and Arsenal over two games. Villa are no joke, even if they did only narrowly miss out on relegation last term.

While there’s no surprise to see Chelsea in there, with the attacking reinforcements Frank Lampard drafted in over the summer, Jose Mourinho is not renown for a free-flowing attacking philosophy.

Though, it’s hard not to score goals when your attack consists of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Gareth Bale.

