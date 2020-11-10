Eagle-eyed Twitter user spots something funny about Premier League table after match week eight

Twitter user @FootballNamaste has noticed something rather funny about the Premier League table after match day eight.

It’s at this point of the season where the table will usually begin to take shape, with the usual ‘Big Six’ in ascent up the league and establishing their ambitions for the season.

However, after eight games played, Leicester City are top, with Southampton and Aston Villa in the top six. The highest Manchester club is City in tenth place.

This campaign to date has been rather backwards, but in the midst of it all, something amusing involving Manchester United has taken shape.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user @FootballNamaste highlighted it on the social media platform.

All of the United teams – are united!

Unfortunately for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that includes his Man United team, who sit 14th in the table despite defeating Everton 3-1 at the weekend.

It’s great to see that they’re all sticking together in this difficult period!