Image: Chelsea ace proves his affection for the club by sharing brilliant throwback in Blues gear as a kid

Chelsea defender Reece James has shared an adorable picture of him with the Blues as a kid on his Twitter account.

James has been a revelation for Chelsea so far this campaign, with his performances over the last international break suggesting he could have a role to play for England, too.

It was always going to take a special player to come into the side and displace club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. Perhaps the Blues wouldn’t have thought it would be one of their own, and so soon.

James is very much Chelsea’s first-choice on the right of defence now, and the fans will no doubt be loving to see a player with Chelsea DNA in the starting eleven week-in, week-out.

The 20-year-old shared the below photo of him in Chelsea gear as a kid.

Home is where the heart is? pic.twitter.com/15ecRuVi5x — Reece James (@reecejames_24) November 9, 2020

It will have been a real frustration for Chelsea fans to see their brightest, home-grown talents overlooked year after year. Frank Lampard is prepared to give them a chance, and it’s paying off.

Pictures like this are further evidence of a player’s affection for the club, having been there so long. You can rest assured that they will leave everything on the pitch fighting for the badge.