Man United legend defends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and rubbishes Mauricio Pochettino talk

Giving his analysis on Premier League game week 8 on the FIVE YouTube Channel, Rio Ferdinand defended Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and dismissed Mauricio Pochettino speculation.

Ferdinand is not a man who shies away from giving his opinion on current club matters at Old Trafford. The legendary centre-back uses his platform as a BT Sport pundit to do so on a weekly basis, while also providing more casual analysis on his personal YouTube channel.

This week he covered on the FIVE YouTube Channel all of the weekend’s biggest talking points, including United’s victory over Everton at Goodison Park – a much needed win for manager Solskjaer after two defeats on the bounce.

Ferdinand defended under-fire Solskjaer on his YouTube channel (as transcribed by the Mirror), as well as denying claims that the club have approached Mauricio Pochettino to replace him:

“Man United needed a huge performance and a result this weekend.”

The pressure was absolutely on this team and the management, they went out there and produced. In the media, there’s been bit of disrespect to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be honest. People touting about that Pochettino has been spoken to.”

“I’ve got it from a really, really, really good source that there’s been no conversations and they wouldn’t disrespect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in that manner.

“I feel like that should be addressed. We can all say ‘So and so will be good or better’, that’s just part of the game.”

“But to say someone has been spoken to and is coming in imminently, when it’s not true, I think that’s out of order. The man is in the job and his team have found a knack of always pulling a result out when they need it and this was no difference, they were solid.”

Of course, Ferdinand is not going to disclose his source, but you think it likely that he is still in contact with influential figures at the club where he enjoyed so much success.

If he’s right in what he’s saying – it’s very good news for Solskjaer.