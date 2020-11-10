Menu

‘Shame he’s so injury prone’ – These Man United fans react as in-form Luke Shaw is injured for a month

Manchester United have officially announced today that Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury that was picked up in the 3-1 win against Everton on the weekend.

Some of the club’s supporters are massively disappointed after the setback, with Shaw looking very encouraging for the Red Devils as of late.

The England international bagged an assist for Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant header against the Toffees, which was his second in as many games after teeing up the side’s sole goal in the defeat to Istanbul.

Shaw was replaced by highly-rated defender Axel Tuanzebe in the 67th minute of the encounter against the Merseyside outfit due to the knock.

It’s reported that United could now be without the 25-year-old for six games, half of which are in the Premier League and the other half against their Champions League group stage opponents.

Shaw has battled with injuries since joining Man United.

Here’s how some Manchester United fans reacted to Shaw’s unlucky setback:

United do add that summer signing Alex Telles is now available again after being out due to testing positive for Covid-19, with academy graduate Brandon Williams the other natural left-back option.

It’s a real shame to see Shaw suffer his first injury for the Red Devils in just over a year, the ace finally looked as though he’d overcome the injury-proneness that hindered the first few years of his United career before this devastating blow.

The fact that this unfortunate injury came just before the international break should soften the blow to United a little though, Shaw has two weeks where he can he fully focus on is recovery – with no pressure that he needs to return as the Red Devils won’t be in action.

