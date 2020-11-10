‘What a shame’ – These fans not happy with Gareth Southgate after 17-year-old gets England call-up

As reported by Sky Sports, Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham has been called up by Gareth Southgate to the senior England squad.

BREAKING: Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time following the withdrawal of James Ward-Prowse through injury. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 10, 2020

After in-form Southampton man James Ward-Prowse was forced to pull out of the squad through injury, Southgate opted to hand Bellingham his first senior call-up, a decision which hasn’t been met so warmly by some fans on Twitter.

While Bellingham is considered one of England’s brightest talents, hence why Dortmund decided to sign him from Birmingham City, he does not appear to have been chosen on merit – at least there is little argument to suggest he has.

In reply to Sky Sports’ tweet announcing Bellingham’s inclusion in the England squad for their upcoming fixtures, some fans on Twitter voiced their discontent at more in-form and esteemed midfielders being overlooked.

Here’s some of the names that have been put forward, and in all honesty, you have to think it rather bizarre for Southgate to choose Bellingham ahead of them – no matter how promising a player he may be.

Joe Willock deserves it more. Bellingham hasn’t done much this season. — Jack (@jackrdblackwell) November 10, 2020