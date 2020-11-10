Trent Alexander-Arnold makes ‘best friend’ admission about target Jadon Sancho with Liverpool ahead of rivals Man United in transfer race

Liverpool fans will be left excited after Trent Alexander-Arnold named transfer target Jadon Sancho as his ‘best friend’ in the England national team.

Alexander-Arnold, who has just been sidelined with an expected month-long injury, made the admission in the second episode of the Wing Men mini-series alongside full-back partner Andy Robertson.

Robertson asked the question, and made it clear that Trent couldn’t name a fellow Liverpool player, the 22-year-old quickly replied by stating that his ‘best mate’ in this regard is in fact the Dortmund wizard.

Following the statement, Robertson referred to the tricky winger as ‘The Sanch of O’, while Alexander-Arnold called him ‘The Sancho Jadon’.

This comes after the Independent reported last month that Liverpool are now seen as a more likely future club for Sancho than heated rivals Manchester United.

Trent still tapping up Sancho you love to see it pic.twitter.com/nhmjtS2WAD — Ak? (@Akzyy) November 10, 2020

The Guardian reported that United decided against signing Sancho this summer, as the total cost of the deal – including the transfer cost, wages and agent fees – would’ve been €250m.

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre recently hinted that the intense transfer speculation regarding Sancho may be contributing to his relatively slow start to the season for the German outfit.