Video: Catalin Cirjan wins shootout for Arsenal Under-21s with ice-cold Panenka vs Gillingham in EFL Trophy

With the Arsenal Under-23s’ EFL Trophy encounter with League One side Gillingham even after 90 minutes, the tie headed to a penalty shootout.

Catalin Cirjan opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 6th minute, before Arsenal loanee Trae Coyle equalised in the 56th.

Cirjan’s opener wasn’t his only big moment of the night, 17-year-old secured a victory for the north London outfit in the shootout with a lovely Panenka penalty.

The winger stepped up confidently and chipped the ball straight down the middle to hand Arsenal a 4-2 win on penalties.

Pictures from iFollow.

Cirjan has now moved up to the Under-23s side this season, with five outings at this level to date.