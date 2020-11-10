Video: Liverpool stalwart posts emotional goodbye video to Melwood ahead of move

An emotional James Milner has taken to Twitter to share the moment he waved goodbye to Liverpool’s Melwood Training Ground.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool will be departed Melwood to move into the new AXA training centre, leaving 60 years worth of history behind.

The club has enjoyed a great deal of success while conducting their training at Melwood, so naturally, it’s a difficult goodbye for anyone involved with the Reds.

One person who comes into that category is James Milner, whose five-year stint as a Liverpool player has seen them lift the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

Preparations for al four triumphs took place on the turf at Melwood, with Milner posting a goodbye video on his Twitter account to mark his departure from the facility.

Left Melwood for the last time today, thank you for the memories ? #Melwood #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Q1r1ssEZD7 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 9, 2020

A difficult goodbye it may be, Milner and co are swapping one multi-million pound training centre for another. There’s little doubt that they’re going to settle in just fine at the AXA.