Menu

Video: Liverpool stalwart posts emotional goodbye video to Melwood ahead of move

Liverpool FC
Posted by

An emotional James Milner has taken to Twitter to share the moment he waved goodbye to Liverpool’s Melwood Training Ground. 

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool will be departed Melwood to move into the new AXA training centre, leaving 60 years worth of history behind.

The club has enjoyed a great deal of success while conducting their training at Melwood, so naturally, it’s a difficult goodbye for anyone involved with the Reds.

MORE: Tottenham champions and Man United tenth: Computer predicts final Premier League table

One person who comes into that category is James Milner, whose five-year stint as a Liverpool player has seen them lift the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

Preparations for al four triumphs took place on the turf at Melwood, with Milner posting a goodbye video on his Twitter account to mark his departure from the facility.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City defender names his toughest opponent and gives his tip for greatest of all-time
Juventus star reveals the La Liga outfit he wants to play for ahead of retirement
Image: Chelsea ace proves his affection for the club by sharing brilliant throwback in Blues gear as a kid

A difficult goodbye it may be, Milner and co are swapping one multi-million pound training centre for another. There’s little doubt that they’re going to settle in just fine at the AXA.

More Stories James Milner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.