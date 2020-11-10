Video: Frank Lampard and Thiago Silva’s warm full-time embrace a sight to behold for Chelsea fans

You get the feeling Frank Lampard is pretty content with summer signing Thiago Silva. The Brazilian hasn’t put a foot wrong in recent weeks.

Though Silva has been one of the greatest defenders of his generation, you can forgive the doubters for thinking he may now be a little old to compete in the toughest league on the planet.

Despite a wobbly start away to West Brom, Silva has established himself as Chelsea’s most important figure. His defensive displays in recent weeks have been utterly imperious.

There was no change during the 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at the weekend, either, during which Silva netted his first goal in Chelsea colours with a great header.

At the full-time whistle, Lampard wasted no time embracing Silva and congratulating him. Have a look at the below video, just past the nine-minute mark.

Pictures courtesy of Chelsea TV

Silva is old enough to have gone to school with Lampard, so you get the feeling there’s a great deal of mutual respect between the two footballing legends.

It’s shining through in that clip in both their smiles and warmth to each other. Chelsea fans must absolutely love to see it.