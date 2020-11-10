Video: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah dishes out the dance moves at brother’s wedding in Egypt

Egypt Today have shared a wonderful video of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah dancing at his brother’s wedding in his homeland.

The biggest day of Nasr Salah’s life has fallen in the international break (perhaps this was intentional), allowing Mohamed to celebrate the wonderful occasion with the entire family.

The 17-second video shows a couple of different clips which show the forward dancing, this comes after Salah scored for the Reds in their mammoth encounter against Manchester City.

Egypt Today add that has taken place before Salah joins up with the national team, who face Togo in a pair of Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers during this break.