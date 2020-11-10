Video: ‘Most Arsenal thing ever’ – These Gooners react as talent Trae Coyle scores volley against their Under-21s for loan club Gillingham

Some Arsenal fans have been left bemused as one of their own talents, Trae Coyle, scored against their Under-21s side for loan club Gillingham this evening.

Coyle cancelled out William Saliba’s brilliant play that led to Arsenal’s early opener in the 56th minute of the tie, with a brilliant finish.

Alex MacDonald floated a dangerous ball into the box, which the Gunners’ youngsters failed to clear, Coyle beat one of his own pals to score a tidy volley at the back post from a tight angle.

The tie ended 1-1, when this happens in the EFL Trophy penalties are up, with the north London outfit winning the penalty shootout thanks to a wonderful Panenka effort from Catalin Cirjan.

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the moment:

Trae Coyle’s trying to embarrass us ?? love the boy. — Joe (@Cazolarr) November 10, 2020

Trae Coyle levelling the score is the most Arsenal thing ever? — ? (@HighburyTalk) November 10, 2020

@Traecoyle just scored against us for Gillingham! I mean, I’m delighted your doing well on your loan mate, but come on… ? #GoonerFamily #AFC #COYG — ?????? ??? ???????? ?????? (@fromdialsquare) November 10, 2020

I don’t know whether to laugh or to cry ?? — AFC Neil (@neilgargis) November 10, 2020

I’m dead it was Trae Coyle who scored the equaliser — Pacho (@AFCEddie) November 10, 2020

As if trae coyle scored ???? — ?????? ? (@subzero_428) November 10, 2020

If you took another look at the Gunners’ opener, you’ll notice that another one of their youngsters loaned to Gillingham, in Zech Medley, actually gifted them the goal with a blunder.

Arsenal Football Club really never cease to amaze.