Arsenal are actively pursuing €40m deal for dynamic midfielder who could transform the midfield

Arsenal’s signing of Thomas Partey on deadline day was a big deal for Mikel Arteta as he looks to strengthen the midfield, but it always felt like he needed a more advanced option to complete it.

Partey is an excellent all round midfielder who can get around the pitch and do a bit of everything, while Ceballos, Xhaka and Elneny all have a part to play too.

What they are missing is a truly dynamic presence who will look to burst forward while also having the quality to cause problems in the final third, and RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku could be the answer.

The former PSG youngster is really starting to impress in Germany after making the move last season, and a report from Sport Witness has indicated that Arsenal are now actively dealing with the player as they hope to sort a €40m transfer.

They quoted German outlet Bild in suggesting that English clubs are looking at Nkunku, but it’s Arsenal who are trying to make the deal happen.

He ticks all the boxes for Arsenal due to his young age and his willingness to work hard for the team, but he would elevate the current side with that ability to get up with the attackers and create chances.

He’s also started to excel in the Champions League so it’s clear that he’s capable of going straight into the side. There’s nothing to suggest a deal is anywhere close to being “done”, but it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.