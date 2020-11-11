Arsenal hold worrying 12.3% shot conversion rate with Gunners’ attacking worries behind mixed start to the season

With the number of shots that Arsenal have taken in the Premier League this season emerging, a quick calculation shows that the Gunners hold a disastrous shot conversion rate of 12.3%.

The north London outfit have taken 73 shots so far this season, with just nine of those hitting the back of the net, in terms of shots taken, Mikel Arteta’s side sit 15th in the top-flight’s official rankings.

Arsenal have looked very unconvincing in the final third as of late, with big-money attacking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette very quiet at the top level recently, as shown by this.

The side’s last goals from open-play came in the 2-1 win against Sheffield United, with the Gunners winning just one of their Premier League encounters since.

Arsenal’s attack in the Premier League this season [rank]: 156 touches in the oppo box [14th]

73 total shots [15th]

42 penalty area shots [15th]

9 goals [15th]

8.9 xG [14th] Underwhelming. ? pic.twitter.com/jDmHy9c8eA — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 8, 2020

The 2020-21 league season so far Adam Armstrong [Blackburn]: 55 shots, 11 goals Arsenal [Arsenal FC]: 73 shots, 9 goals — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) November 8, 2020

The side’s attacking concerns became a focus point of the team’s recent woes after the shock 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, with Arteta hinting that he’ll now change things around in this area.

Arsenal now sit 11th in the Premier League table, with four wins and four losses from eight games, but the recent loss effectively cancelled out their otherwise massive win against rivals Manchester United.