Pundit labels misfiring £250K-a-week Arsenal attacker the worst signing of the summer

Pundit Chris Sutton has labelled Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the worst signing of the summer in a column for the Daily Mail.

Aubameyang signed for Arsenal in the winter of 2018 and has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League ever seen. However, having been played out-wide by Mikel Arteta this term, he has been one of the disappointments of the season to date.

After lengthy speculation surrounding his future, Aubameyang committed his future to the Gunners in the summer, signing a new contract which Goal believe is worth as much as £250K-a-week.

Aubameyang has done little to justify that huge wage packet this term, and Chris Sutton is not impressed at all. In a column for the Daily Mail, he labelled the Gabonese the worst signing of the summer:

“The worst? We were all told that Arsenal tying down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be like a new signing and, after a lot of hullabaloo, he put pen to paper.”

“Since then, he’s scored once from the spot. If fans were at stadiums, he wouldn’t exactly have had them on the edge of their seats.”

It’s unclear how much of Aubameyang’s poor form can be blamed on him, or whether it’s Arteta’s tactics which are shackling him, but a player of his pedigree needs to be more effective, either way.

At this stage, on a reported £250K-a-week (as per Goal) at 31-years-old, Sutton might be bang on here.