Arsenal suffer hammer blow in pursuit of Mikel Arteta’s primary midfield transfer target

Arsenal have suffered a considerable setback in their pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

As reported previously by Sport Witness, Szoboszlai’s agent had previously confirmed that the Gunners were keen on signing his client. That is despite the arrival of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

Mikel Arteta is still very much in the process of building his Arsenal side, piece-by-piece, with one midfield acquisition clearly not sufficient for the Spaniard.

However, in what will cause real concern for Arsenal, RB Leipzig have now reportedly joined the sign to sign Szoboszlai from their sister side RB Salzburg.

RB Leipzig want to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai in January, according to Sport Bild. #RBL #RBS — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) November 11, 2020

Naturally, Leipzig jump to the front of the queue when it comes to signing players from Salzburg, so it could prove to be a hefty blow for Arsenal in their pursuit of Szoboszlai.

In addition, the fact that Leipzig are keen on acquiring him in January, when it’s unlikely Arsenal would have the necessary funds to challenge them, leaves the situation looking rather concerning for the North London outfit.

We’ll have to keep an eye on how this one develops over the next month or two.