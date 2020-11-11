Barcelona to invoice former star Neymar for €10M after tax miscalculation

There’s big news coming out of Spain through publication Mundo Deportivo, with claims that Barcelona are demanding €10M from Neymar.

Neymar, who spent four-years with Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, left the Catalan giants in what the BBC reported to be a world-record £200M deal.

Despite it being three years since Neymar and Barcelona parted company, Mundo Deportivo believe that the two parties remain in financial disagreement.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Barca are demanding €10M be returned to them by the Brazilian after it was accidentally paid to him in a tax miscalculation.

That’s a hefty figure, even for a player as lucrative as Neymar. It seems unlikely that he will bow and accept Barca’s demands, but the club appear intent on being returned what they believe is owed.

It’s the latest in a string of legal disputes between Neymar and Barcelona, who are being portrayed like angry exes who just can’t let each other go.

You get the feeling that we haven’t heard the last of this…