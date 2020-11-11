Menu

Barcelona social media team react to incredible Lionel Messi free-kick statistic

FC Barcelona
Posted by

ESPN tweeted an extraordinary Lionel Messi stat, and Barcelona’s social media team appeared to enjoy it!

Messi has an unparalleled skillset in his Arsenal, with free-kicks being on that list.

The Argentine is the best dead-ball taker on the planet, that’s for sure, and this stat shared by ESPN on Twitter is testament to that fact.

MORE: Lionel Messi asked Koeman to only use him in second-half for Barcelona vs Betis with ankle trouble a concern for Argentina

It shows that over the last ten seasons, Messi alone has scored more free-kicks than Juventus, Real Madrid and Roma. Not a single team has scored more than the Barcelona wizard.

That is quite incredible, even if he has been Barca’s preferred free-kick taker throughout the majority of that period. Barcelona’s social media team were evidently intent on sharing the stat far and wide.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham’s upcoming Europa League opponents see 12 players test positive for coronavirus
‘We can play together’ – Mason Mount dismisses suggestions of rivalry with England teammate
‘He should just sit on the bench’ – Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to make selection decision

Messi has endured an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, with the disrespect, as it often does, following suit. Stats like this show just how lucky we are to have witnessed him play.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.