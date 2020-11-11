Menu

Bayern make contact with representatives of midfielder linked with Man United and Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich are in contact with the camp of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria in regards to a potential transfer, according to Sky Germany.

This comes in wake of news that influential midfielder Joshua Kimmich may have suffered a long-term knee injury.

Zakaria has been enduring injury problems of his own, but is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga.

While he may not be the man to provide cover for Kimmich while he spends time out injured, the German’s knee injury has exposed a thinness in that area of Bayern’s squad.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo considering return to Manchester United with Juventus open to idea of selling him

Sky Germany believe that Zakaria has been identified as a target, with the club already having made contact with his representatives over the possibility of a move to the Allianz.

Reliable German football journalist Christian Falk previously revealed that both Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on signing the Swiss midfielder.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo considering return to Manchester United with Juventus open to idea of selling him
Barcelona to invoice former star Neymar for €10M after tax miscalculation
‘That’s going to be the problem’ – Pundit reveals Frank Lampard’s number one issue at Chelsea

It looks as though they will have to move quick, with Bayern seemingly at the front of the queue to secure his signature at current.

Man United are in need of reinforcement in defensive midfield, with Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay not looking sufficient in the long-term.

Chelsea do not have a natural defensive midfielder in the squad, so it would be no surprise if Frank Lampard had one on his wish-list.

More Stories Denis Zakaria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.