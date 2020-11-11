Bayern make contact with representatives of midfielder linked with Man United and Chelsea

Bayern Munich are in contact with the camp of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria in regards to a potential transfer, according to Sky Germany.

This comes in wake of news that influential midfielder Joshua Kimmich may have suffered a long-term knee injury.

Joshua Kimmich is suspected to have suffered a lateral ligament (LCL) injury in his knee [Bild] pic.twitter.com/9xJ6Nu2eHR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 7, 2020

Zakaria has been enduring injury problems of his own, but is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga.

While he may not be the man to provide cover for Kimmich while he spends time out injured, the German’s knee injury has exposed a thinness in that area of Bayern’s squad.

Sky Germany believe that Zakaria has been identified as a target, with the club already having made contact with his representatives over the possibility of a move to the Allianz.

Reliable German football journalist Christian Falk previously revealed that both Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on signing the Swiss midfielder.

United and Chelsea have a new transfer rival: FC Bayern also has Denis Zakaria on their list @ManUtd @ChelseaFC @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 21, 2020

It looks as though they will have to move quick, with Bayern seemingly at the front of the queue to secure his signature at current.

Man United are in need of reinforcement in defensive midfield, with Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay not looking sufficient in the long-term.

Chelsea do not have a natural defensive midfielder in the squad, so it would be no surprise if Frank Lampard had one on his wish-list.