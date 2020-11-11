Big Six furious after Premier League chief ignores pleas for return of game-changing rule

The Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters has poked the ‘Big Six’ bear by refusing to push for a change back to five substitutes.

As reported by Sky Sports on Monday, both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola had pleaded with the league to reintroduce the five-substitute rule which was in force after the restart.

Their belief is that it offers no advantage to big clubs, rather is a means of protecting players from injury during a season more congested than ever in terms of fixture scheduling.

However, as The Sun report, Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters has refused to back them.

“There is an argument that five substitutes changes the competitive balance of a football match.

“We’ve had two votes on it at club level and both have been conclusively supportive of returning to three subs.”

“I don’t see that changing for the foreseeable future. It’s been voted on twice.”

According to The Sun, that has left the traditional ‘Big Six’ in the Premier League furious, as they clearly are not in agreement with the notion that it offers an advantage, rather protection.

Whichever side of the argument you sit on, you can certainly see the logic behind an extra two substitutes. Players barely had a rest over the summer and games are coming thick and fast.

Perhaps the Premier League will have to learn the hard way if there is a flurry of injuries as we approach the festive period.