Boost for Leicester and West Ham in defender chase as he rejects new contract and hints that he’s driven by ambition over money

Every player who plays in the Premier League for a long time is going to be set for life financially as long as they don’t do anything ridiculous with the money, so it’s understandable that money won’t always be the obvious motivation.

The Telegraph have reported on the latest with Burnley defender James Tarkowski, and it’s starting to look like he will be pushing for an exit from the club soon.

They confirm that he’s rejected a new contract and his current one only has 18 months to run, while West Ham and Leicester City had bids rejected in the summer so this will be interesting news for them.

He’s quoted as saying that he knows he will make a lot of money regardless if he stays or goes, but his motivation now is to regain control of his career and focus on his playing ambitions instead.

READ MORE: Micah Richards snubs Chelsea and Leicester as he names three teams who can win the title

He’s a vital part of the Burnley defence and his form has even led to England call ups in the recent past, but it would make sense if he feels that his career has hit a wall and he needs to move to take himself to the next level.

Leicester would look like the most attractive destination if they’re still interested and his ball playing style should be a good fit for Brendan Rodgers, so it will be interesting to see what Burnley do here.

Losing him immediately weakens their defence but his eventual price tag goes down with each passing transfer window, so they may have to make a big choice of their own between finances and ambition on the pitch.