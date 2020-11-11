‘A better version of me’ – Carragher names his best Premier League centre-back of all-time

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher told talkSPORT that he believes John Terry is the best centre-back of the Premier League era.

Carragher has played with, against and commentated on some of the greatest defenders ever to grace the game. He’s also a Liverpool fans, with the Reds providing a home for one of the Premier League’s finest – Virgil Van Dijk.

However, it’s not the Dutchman that Carragher believes is the best centre-back ever to feature in England’s top tier, nor is it himself. He is quoted by talkSPORT revealing his belief that it is in fact Chelsea legend John Terry:

“For me he was the best centre back of the Premier League era. He was my type of player. He was basically a better version of me to be honest.”

“I think his football ability is massively underrated. He was a great player. When I was going through my list I didn’t have an English player and I wanted to get someone in there and I thought I’d go for John Terry as I couldn’t get Stevie [Gerrard] in!”

“He could switch the ball 40/50 yards on his left foot. I always felt it was John Terry who was the defender and Rio Ferdinand was the footballer, but Rio was a much better defender than he was given credit for and I think John Terry was a much better footballer than he was given credit for.”

In terms of both quality and longevity you can certainly see the argument for Terry. He was influential in Chelsea title wins that were ten-years apart.

Of course, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Tony Adams and Vincent Kompany are other players who could be branded the GOATs, but few would argue with Carragher’s decision to give the title to Terry.