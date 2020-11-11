Chelsea look to offer contract extension to ace after he finally starts to establish himself in the team

Obviously being blessed with pace is a wonderful thing for any defender, but it can come with it’s own problems once they start to establish themselves in the professional game.

We all expect that young players will make mistakes and it’s easy to rely on their speed to get themselves out of trouble, but there comes a time when they need to start developing a better understanding of the game.

For a while it looked like that point would never come for Kurt Zouma as he struggled to establish himself at Chelsea, so he was reduced to going out on loan a few times and appearing as a rotation option.

He’s started to shake that reputation this season and he finally looks like he could be a reliable option at the back for Frank Lampard, and he’s impressed so much that a new contract is now being talked about:

? #HereWeGoPodcast ?? Future decided for Son with Tottenham #THFC ? Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo and what’s going on with #PSG ? Zouma new contract, Giroud and GK plans #CFC ? Szoboszlai situation, Ibrahimovic, Kabak & more… ? @podcastherewego: https://t.co/EyutoQXl4c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 11, 2020

Playing a full season or two with Thiago Silva could be ideal for the Frenchman because Silva will talk him through games and pass on his experience to help Zouma in a positional sense, so they could develop into a formidable pairing this season.

It feels like Zouma has been around for ages but he’s only just turned 26, so he could be the focal point of Chelsea’s defence for years.