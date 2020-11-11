Chelsea’s transfer gamble has paid off as summer signing leads the Premier League in crucial stat

Nobody wants to join a new club where you’re replacing a popular player or expectations will be sky high, so Chelsea should’ve been an attractive destination for goalkeepers this summer.

Expectations were utterly destroyed by the combination of Kepa and Caballero, so anything approaching competence was going to look like a major upgrade.

Signing Edouard Mendy from Rennes was still a gamble because he had limited experience at the top level, but his early performances suggest it was the right move to make.

You can see that the defence looks so much more confident and assured due to his presence, while Mendy has demonstrated that he’s a very good all round keeper who can come up with big moments.

A report from Football 365 has looked at the current rankings in the Premier League for the percentage of shots that they’ve saved, and Mendy leads the way by some distance.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s a fairly small sample size and he’s played in fewer games than the majority of players on the list, but it still shows that he’s had a big impact on the team.

It will be interesting to revisit this list at the end of the season to see how he fares after an extended run of games, but it finally looks like Chelsea have fixed the major issue between the sticks.