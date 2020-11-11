Contact made: Argentine report confirms that Euro giants have made contact with Lionel Messi’s father over transfer

There was always a feeling that Lionel Messi’s decision to stay at Barcelona this summer was merely delaying the inevitable, and it looks like the circus is about to start up again.

There have been some improvements under Ronald Koeman but a lot of the same problems still exist, and even most Barca fans will admit that they aren’t serious challengers in La Liga or the Champions League just now.

A player of Messi’s calibre deserves to go out on top rather than suffering through a transition period, and PSG have been credited with an interest to get him signed up:

#Video | #ESPNF12 ? ¡BOMBAZO! Informa @leoparadizo que el poderoso PSG ya se comunicó con el padre de Messi por los servicios de Lionel. ¿Se dará?https://t.co/REDhaCftKH — ESPN Fútbol Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) November 11, 2020

It was always going to take a club with a lot of money to sign him so PSG and Man City are the most obvious suitors, but this report indicates that PSG have already reached out to his father about a pre contract agreement.

It would be amazing to see a front three of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in France, while it would also be an added bonus that Messi moving to PSG would result in an almighty tantrum from Mauro and Wanda Icardi as it would likely force them out the door.

If PSG can make this happen then it would clearly make a total mockery of financial fair play, but that front three would give them their best chance of winning the Champions League.

It’s likely that Messi will want to wait until Barca’s Presidential elections are completed early next year before making a final decision, but an exit from the Nou Camp still looks more likely than not.