Damning Harry Maguire stat a concern for Arsenal in regards to £106.5M attacking double-act

This stat shared by Twitter user @FrankKhalidUK will prove to be concerning reading for Arsenal fans.

The Gunners were utterly toothless as they were defeated 3-0 by Aston Villa at the Emirates over the weekend. The shocking performance, more than the result, will be keeping Mikel Arteta up at night, no doubt.

@FrankKhalidUK on Twitter may well have made matters worse for the Spaniard, too, that’s if he stumbles upon this stat, which shows that Man United centre-back Harry Maguire has had more shots on goal this term than Arsenal’s front two.

Shots At Goal This Season ?? Alexandre Lacazette: 9

?? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 10

??????? Harry Maguire: 11 If I was a Arsenal fan I would be very worried about this stat. — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) November 11, 2020

(We have also fact-checked this with data provided on the official Premier League website)

The BBC reported when Lacazette signed for Arsenal that the Gunners paid £46.5M to get the deal done, while Sky Sports claimed that they forked out £60M on Aubameyang.

It’s not difficult to see where Arsenal are going wrong this season, if their £106.5M attacking duo can’t muster more attempts on goal than a drastically out-of-form centre-back.

Arteta needs to get them into gear, by any means possible. If that means shifting Aubameyang central at Lacazette’s expense, so be it.

But, he needs to find a solution, and fast, else Arsenal’s season will begin to unravel before long.