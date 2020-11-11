Potential date set for when Tottenham superstar could be a Premier League record breaker

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is on track to beat Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record in 2025, as calculated by Richard Jolly for The National.

Kane, who recently reached the 150 club, looks to be hitting the peak of his career, which is cause for concern for legendary striker Alan Shearer, who holds the record for the most goals scored in the Premier League.

Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals, a tally which is borderline unbeatable. Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero, to name a couple, are two who at one point looked as though they could do it – but both fell short.

Kane could be the man to finally dethrone Shearer, and as reported by Richard Jolly in a piece of The National, at his current rate of scoring, could do it as early as 2025 when he will be 32-years-old.

The England skipper is not a striker who has ever relied on pace, with the comparable Robert Lewandowski actually hitting his prime at that exact age.

Kane may not only pass Shearer’s record, but barring a considerable downturn in his performance level or serious injury problems, could absolutely smash it.