Although it’s been over a week since he was first admitted, it now appears that Diego Maradona is well enough to leave hospital.

It was believed that he was initially suffering from depression and anemia, however, once admitted, the situation took a more sinister turn as it was revealed that he was actually suffering from a subdural hematoma.

According to Mundo Deportivo, his doctor, Leopoldo Luque, is satisfied that the Argentinian is now well enough to be discharged, with one caveat.

Maradona will go to a house to continue his recovery, away from prying eyes and pressure.

Mundo Deportivo also note that doctors believe that the initially diagnosed depression had been brought on because of a withdrawal from alcohol, and given Maradona’s deendency on drugs in the past, alcohol dependency once again highlights his addictive personality.

As one of the greatest to ever play the game, the world of football can only hope that Maradona overcomes his demons again and is back to something approaching normal health as quickly as possible.