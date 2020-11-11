‘Fake news’ – Lionel Messi’s dad Jorge responds to rumours that PSG have already contacted Barcelona star about transfer

Lionel Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, has taken to social media to deny rumours that Paris Saint-Germain have already contacted the Barcelona superstar about a transfer.

The claims originated from ESPN Argentina, but Jorge has taken to his Instagram story to urge the media outlet to ‘stop inventing fake news’.

PSG supporters haven’t even had a couple of hours to get themselves excited over the rumours before they’ve been swiftly shut down from Messi’s father.

This comes as Messi is away with the Argentina national team, with Lionel Scaloni’s side facing two World Cup qualifiers, but the all-time great is suffering from some ankle discomfort.

Este es el Instagram de Jorge Messi. Bastante claro pic.twitter.com/4Ba3hBv5D2 — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) November 11, 2020

? De esta manera puso fin a los rumores Jorge Messi: “Fake news”#BeSoccer pic.twitter.com/cdIW3SHXOM — BeSoccer ES (@besoccer_ES) November 11, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Emile Heskey declares his ambition to replace Greg Clarke at the FA following his shameful resignation Southgate refuses to comment on whether Joe Gomez has suffered ACL blow as Liverpool defender’s knee injury is confirmed USA boss hails ‘leader’ Christian Pulisic after Chelsea star’s forced out of squad with injury

The media speculation will continue to run rife on Messi’s future after the 33-year-old wishes to leave the Catalan outfit were blocked by the club and La Liga.

The superstar’s contract expires next summer though, so it really isn’t surprising to see a mega-rich club like PSG linked with the star’s signature.

Messi scored his first open-play goal of the season in the recent 5-2 win against Real Betis, with the mercurial attacker doing so in spectacular fashion.