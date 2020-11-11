Fernandes’ training fury with Mason Greenwood comes 19 days after similar approach to Man United new boy Alex Telles

With the Times reporting that Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was left irritated with Mason Greenwood in training, it’s worth remembering that isn’t an uncommon reaction from the playmaker.

The Times (subscription required) report that Fernandes was left annoyed after Greenwood failed to run on to a pass in last Friday’s training session, with the club claiming that there was no disagreement at all.

This news has of course piled on the pressure and attention Greenwood’s faced in the media since Monday morning, with the 19-year-old’s application in training now reportedly causing concern.

But, this should be seen as a non-issue, that United shouldn’t even have bothered to respond to, as the focus should be a reminder of what Fernandes is like – not a slight error in training from Greenwood.

The so-called moment comes just 19 days after Fernandes put summer signing Alex Telles on blast for making a mistake in a passing rondo drill in the final session before the Champions League tie vs PSG.

Bruno Fernandes is 100% captain material. Losing his cool with Alex Telles for not moving the ball on quickly enough. These are the levels we need! ?#mufc #mulive pic.twitter.com/9uA2B55t7U — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) October 19, 2020

It’s clear that Fernandes isn’t afraid to call out any of his Man United teammates if they make a blunder on the training pitch – however slight it may be.

Greenwood was just the latest player on the receiving end of this treatment, it shouldn’t be used another weapon to try and tear down the talent – who is going through a very rough patch.