Former Newcastle star involved in potential £280m takeover pays just £6 per week child support

He once rubbed shoulders on the pitch with Alan Shearer, but Michael Chopra quickly faded into relative football obscurity.

The former Newcastle United player is now part of a consortium who want to take over the club and who, according to the Daily Mail, are preapring to offer Mike Ashley in the region of £280m.

Intriguingly, Chopra has never been able to manage his own personal finances well, as a gambling addiction during his playing career highlighted.

Not only that, but the Daily Mail note that he is only paying £6 per week in child support to his ex-girlfriend Heather Swan, in relation to the upbringing of their 12-year-old son.

His financial obligations regarding his son are, apparently, based on a declaration to HMRC that his weekly income is just £40.87.

That is understood to be based on the amount of a PFA pension he has been receiving since leaving Alloa Athletic four years ago.

Newcastle fans will surely be wondering if he is the right man to front a bid for their club, despite their previous allegiance to him.

