He once rubbed shoulders on the pitch with Alan Shearer, but Michael Chopra quickly faded into relative football obscurity.

The former Newcastle United player is now part of a consortium who want to take over the club and who, according to the Daily Mail, are preapring to offer Mike Ashley in the region of £280m.

Intriguingly, Chopra has never been able to manage his own personal finances well, as a gambling addiction during his playing career highlighted.

Not only that, but the Daily Mail note that he is only paying £6 per week in child support to his ex-girlfriend Heather Swan, in relation to the upbringing of their 12-year-old son.

His financial obligations regarding his son are, apparently, based on a declaration to HMRC that his weekly income is just £40.87.

That is understood to be based on the amount of a PFA pension he has been receiving since leaving Alloa Athletic four years ago.

Newcastle fans will surely be wondering if he is the right man to front a bid for their club, despite their previous allegiance to him.