‘Just ask Liverpool’ – Wijnaldum laughs and smiles as he comments on Reds future with contract expiring next summer

A thorough read of Georginio Wijnaldum’s comments on his Liverpool future to Het Parool will show – despite the media’s angle – that the star was not cagey, sharp or untoward in any manner.

Wijnaldum remains a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the charismatic midfielder’s future being heavily speculated upon given that his contract expires next summer.

Ronald Koeman, who left his post as Dutch national team boss to finally manage former club Barcelona even confirmed that he wanted to sign Wijnaldum for the Catalan outfit this summer.

Het Parool note that the 30-year-old was smiling and laughing as he refused to comment on his future, instead stating ‘just ask Liverpool’ – but the wider media seem to have glossed over the fact that the ace was in his usually light-hearted and joyous mood.

Here’s what Wijnaldum had to say on his future:

“I can’t say anything about that.” (Wijnaldum laughs). Just ask those questions to Liverpool. Don’t they answer?”

“I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry.”

Wijnaldum insisted the questions should be targeted to Liverpool again after he discussed the players that are leaders for the national team after Virgil van Dijk’s long-term injury:

“Who are dominant in the group now? Memphis, Daley Blind, Marten de Roon. Myself? I do too yes. You just have to be able to say what you think.”

“Just not about the expiring contract in Liverpool. (He smiles again). Just ask Liverpool.”

The Dutchman was signed in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport. Wijnaldum has been a fine player for the Reds, with no signs that a contract extension is on the cards as of yet.

The all-around midfielder has been a favourite for Jurgen Klopp, something that’s continued this term as he’s started 10 of his 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Wijnaldum’s already cemented his legend with the game-winning display against Barcelona as Liverpool upset the odds on the way to winning their sixth Champions League title in the 18/19 season.

Wijnaldum’s next outing for the Merseyside outfit will be his 200th, the ace is a firm fan favourite due to his hard-working performances, loveable character and standing in the dressing room.