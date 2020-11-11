It would surely be the deal of next summer if it were to go ahead.

According to a tweet from sports journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, and cited by the Daily Express, Juventus are looking into the possibility of swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

BOOM!

Juventus will offer to PSG a swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Neymar! A 1 year plan ahead.

All details:https://t.co/TlOPYu04OK — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 10, 2020

It’s believed that the Italian giants are preapared to let the Portuguese leave at the end of this current campaign as they are no longer able to afford his astronomical salary, with the player himself unlikely to be happy at the way in which the bianconeri are struggling through the 2020/21 campaign.

Though Neymar wouldn’t necesarily be cheap either, sponsorship deals and the like may end up covering much of an expected multi-million euro outlay.

More Stories / Latest News Damning Harry Maguire stat a concern for Arsenal in regards to £106.5M attacking double-act ‘A better version of me’ – Carragher names his best Premier League centre-back of all-time Former Newcastle star involved in potential £280m takeover pays just £6 per week child support

PSG are one of only a small handful of clubs that could afford to take Ronaldo on as a new player, and the magnitude of such a signing would surely appeal to the French club’s fan base, despite Ronaldo’s advancing years.

Such a deal is a long way from being finalised, but you can never say never in football.