Image: Liverpool hero pens emotional Twitter goodbye to Melwood Training Ground

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Fernando Torres has taken to Twitter to wave goodbye to Liverpool’s Melwood Training Ground as the Reds prepare to move to the AXA Training Centre.

You could forgive Liverpool fans for having mixed emotions towards Torres, with the Spaniard having signed for Premier League rivals Chelsea, but there’s no denying just what a world-class player he was during his time at Anfield.

MORE: Video: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah dishes out the dance moves at brother’s wedding in Egypt

The striker netted 81 goals in 142 appearances as a Liverpool player, including 24 in his debut campaign in the Premier League. At the time, he was arguably the best striker on the planet, even if his peak was pretty flash-in-the-pan.

Nando, as he is commonly referred to, showed that he still has plenty of affection for his former side Liverpool by reflecting on fond memories at the Melwood Training Ground, with Jurgen Klopp’s men set to depart to a new facility.

While there may be Liverpool fans who harbour negative emotions towards Torres, he’s one of those players who it’s really difficult to dislike. What a legend!

