Man City summer signing forced off after only 6 minutes with suspected hamstring injury on international duty

It’s hard to tell who the current international breaks are actually for, because the majority of players, fans and coaches are starting to speak out against them.

It makes no sense to have players flying around the world in the middle of a global pandemic to play meaningless friendlies just now, so you have to presume that somebody somewhere is making a lot of money from this and that’s why they keep on going.

It always seems worse when a player gets injured in games like these, and this is a blow for Man City and Nathan Ake after he was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury for Holland after six minutes tonight:

6. Een hele vroege wissel; Nathan Aké moet geblesseerd van het veld en wordt vervangen door Daley Blind.#NEDSPA pic.twitter.com/hQnI1kbz0M — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) November 11, 2020

It’s the last thing he needs because he’s already struggling to establish himself as a regular starter in the City side, so hopefully it’s just a slight tweak that keeps him out for a minimal amount of time.