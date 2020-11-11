Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo considering return to Manchester United with Juventus open to idea of selling him

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, according to FOX America journalist Christian Martin.

Ronaldo established himself as the best player in the world during his time at Old Trafford. A move to Real Madrid was no reflection of ill feeling towards the Red Devils, rather a necessary step on his road to greatness.

The now 35-year-old remains one of the most prolific goal-scorers on the planet, despite evident decline. His record for Juventus this term stands at six goals in five appearances, despite being forced into self-isolation following a positive coronavirus test.

As reported by the BBC at the time, Ronaldo penned a four-year deal with Juventus upon signing, meaning when next summer comes around, he will just have one left to run on his contract.

Christian Martin, a reporter for FOX America, believes that Man United are looking to take advantage of the situation, with Juventus open to discussing the possibility of a sale, should Ronaldo opt to depart. It’s claimed that he’s currently considering it.

A return to United where he made a name for himself would be a romantic way for Ronaldo to wind down his career, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll be playing Champions League football next season, and he surely wouldn’t want to drop out of it.

We’ll have to wait and see how this one develops, but it’s no doubt an exciting prospect for the Man United faithful.

