Micah Richards snubs Chelsea and Leicester as he names three teams who can win the title

Defender turned pundit Micah Richards named the three teams he believes can win the title during a column with the Daily Mail.

Richards, who was an England international as a teenager and once considered one of the brightest defensive talents in the game, saw his career marred by recurring injury problems.

He hung up his boots at the age of just 31-years-old following his departure from Aston Villa and has since looked to launch a career in punditry, which thus far, has proven successful.

Richards’ latest venture is being part of the Daily Mail’s prediction column, during which he named the three teams he think can win the league title – with neither Leicester or Chelsea being one of them:

“No, I don’t believe there will be another fairy tale.”

“I’m not being disrespectful to Leicester – an outstanding side – but the title will be a shootout between Liverpool, City and Spurs.”

“Leicester would have issues if they lost Jamie Vardy for any length of time, but if he stays fit I can see them finishing in the top four.”

Frank Lampard and Brendan Rodgers may well feel aggrieved, especially considering how unconvincing Manchester City have been since the season started.

Though, it’s not always such a bad thing to be underdogs and fly under the radar. That certainly played into Leicester’s hands back in 2015/16.

Chelsea have been one of the in-form teams in the league in recent weeks. Only a fool would rule them out, especially considering they have Lampard in charge – a man who knows better than most what it takes to win the Premier League crown.