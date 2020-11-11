Menu

“More than happy to help” – These Man United fans are willing to sacrifice a defender to help Liverpool with their injury crisis

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

There’s nothing like an injury crisis to bring out the best in the footballing community, although a generous offer going around Twitter from some Man United fans might not be what Liverpool are looking for.

It’s starting to look like Liverpool are going to be without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for a long time after some reports emerged from England training today, so Jurgen Klopp will be short of numbers at the back.

It means that Klopp will need to find some kind of cover in January or even in the free agent market, but any signing will be a stop-gap at best.

On paper this offer looks too good to be true when you consider it’s an England international who’s a Premier League winner and right in the middle of his prime years – but then you see that it’s Phil Jones who’s being offered by the fans:

It’s a shame for Phil Jones that he’s been reduced to jokes like this but his injury issues have set him back in recent years, and there’s no sign of him getting back into the team either.

Obviously it would never actually happen, but you wouldn’t fully rule out Klopp managing to get some good performances out of him either and leaving United looking even more stupid.

More Stories Phil Jones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.