“More than happy to help” – These Man United fans are willing to sacrifice a defender to help Liverpool with their injury crisis

There’s nothing like an injury crisis to bring out the best in the footballing community, although a generous offer going around Twitter from some Man United fans might not be what Liverpool are looking for.

It’s starting to look like Liverpool are going to be without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for a long time after some reports emerged from England training today, so Jurgen Klopp will be short of numbers at the back.

It means that Klopp will need to find some kind of cover in January or even in the free agent market, but any signing will be a stop-gap at best.

On paper this offer looks too good to be true when you consider it’s an England international who’s a Premier League winner and right in the middle of his prime years – but then you see that it’s Phil Jones who’s being offered by the fans:

@LFC Phil Jones is available, we'd be more than happy to help — cursley (@lewiscursley98) November 11, 2020

@BorisJohnson may I be given special permission to pick up Phil Jones and drive him to anfield to help liverpool with their current defence issues. In times like this rivalry should be put aside and if united can help then why not? Thanks Boris ?? — James Stevenson (@james4284) November 11, 2020

Look Liverpool we have a certain Phil Jones waiting in the wings ready to play for u for a fee as little as 10 million and he is certified title winner has the same titles as u lot in the last 30 years thank me later. — Hussain (@hussain431546a1) November 11, 2020

We can give you Phil Jones — United best in UK (@VRoonaldo) November 11, 2020

@LFC, we like to offer you one of our finest CBs Sir Phil Jones, not only does this guy has a lot of experience but he also has a PL title all for a bargain at £10m — _UTD? (@IsaccUtd) November 11, 2020

Someone should remind Liverpool Phil Jones & Marcos Rojo are still available for just €2m in case they want to sign new defenders ?? — United Galactico ??????? (@galactico_mufc) November 11, 2020

It’s a shame for Phil Jones that he’s been reduced to jokes like this but his injury issues have set him back in recent years, and there’s no sign of him getting back into the team either.

Obviously it would never actually happen, but you wouldn’t fully rule out Klopp managing to get some good performances out of him either and leaving United looking even more stupid.