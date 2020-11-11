‘We can play together’ – Mason Mount dismisses suggestions of rivalry with England teammate

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has rubbished any suggestion of a rivalry with England teammate Jack Grealish, report the Guardian.

Naturally, when players are competing for game-time in a squad, they’re going to be pinned against each other. Mount and Grealish are no different in that sense.

Grealish has finally forced his way into the England setup, yet it looks as though Gareth Southgate is still fonder of Chelsea’s Mount, a harder-worker, better presser and arguably more of a goal threat.

Though that may be the outsiders perspective on the situation with the Three Lions, Mount has been quoted by the Guardian dismissing any suggestions of a rivalry between the pair:

“I’d never look at it as a rivalry. We are two different players and we do different things. We can play in different roles. So the comparisons are not just. Hopefully we can all work together, we can play together and do the best we can.”

The England squad does appear more united than in years prior, with many of the players coming up together through the young system.

While there is no ill feeling between Mount and Grealish at current, it remains to be seen how long that will last if it’s the former who keeps getting the opportunities to feature.