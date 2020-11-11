It’s often said that those who are in the public eye don’t always show every side of their personality or private life.

That can be applied to footballers as much as anyone else.

Stretty News put out a tweet explaining that Man United’s Mason Greenwood had recently lost a friend to suicide, which the player apparently liked, and this would go some way to explaining his poor form of late.

To highlight the issue, former United defender, Gary Neville, drew attention to the tweet via his own Twitter account.

Perhaps people will think twice before abusing players in the future as a result.