Bayern Munich make key January transfer decision about Premier League target

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has ruled out the possibility of David Alaba departing in the January transfer window, according to Bild.

Alaba, who is both one of the best left-backs and centre-backs on the planet, is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2021.

Sky Sports reported back in August that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea were all on alert after Alaba rejected a lucrative contract offer from Bayern.

You’d have to think that all three would still have one eye on the situation, with Alaba now just two months away from being able to sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer.

Football Insider also ran an exclusive just two weeks ago which claimed that Liverpool, who have lost Virgil Van Dijk to long-term injury, were keen on getting a deal done to sign Alaba in the winter.

Oftentimes, players with six months remaining on their contracts are cashed-in on in January, with the selling club ensuring they get something in exchange and the buyers positioning themselves at the front of the queue.

According to Bild, however, that will not be a possibility in this instance. The report claims that Bayern have ruled out selling Alaba in January on the request of manager Hansi Flick.

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see how things develop as we approach the summer window…