Despite all of the warnings about coronavirus, and the various measures put in place to stop the spread, plenty of people have disregarded the rules for one reason or another.

Footballers have rightly been in the headlines for so doing, and back in the first lockdown, Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic even made a trip back home to Serbia to allegedly visit his family.

That drew the ire of the authorities, and it was thought that a prison sentence may be forthcoming as a result.

Lucklily for the player, The Sun report that he has been hit with a £27k fine – roughly half of his weekly wage from Los Blancos – in order to avoid doing any jail time.

In the grand scheme of things, such a measly fine is hardly a deterrent for Jovic, and though he hasn’t apparently repeated the offence, now that he knows what the price is for doing so, it would be no surprise if it happened again.