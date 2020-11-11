Despite the turmoil that Barcelona find themselves in at present, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen recently put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the club.

One of the best custodians in Europe, if not the world, Barca will be delighted to hang on to a player who has been as vital as any of his outfield colleagues during his tenure at the Camp Nou.

He cost the Catalans just €12m from Bundesiga outfit, Borussia Monchengladbach, and after deposing Claudio Bravo as Barca’s No.1 after a season, he’s never looked back.

For the German, the reasons for extending his deal were simple.

“I want to play at Camp Nou for many more years and continue winning titles,” he said to the official Barcelona website.

“There is no greater motivation [for me]. I hope very soon to be celebrating [the titles] with our fans.

“Barcelona has become my home, and my family’s home. Both on and off the pitch, we’re happy here. It was clear how [the contract renewal negotiations] were going to go.”

For their part, Barcelona will surely be hoping that he stays injury free.

After being out for a few months, despite Neto’s best efforts it was clear that he wasn’t the best replacement for the German who, when he’s on his game, is almost unbeatable.