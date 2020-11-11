Menu

Tottenham’s upcoming Europa League opponents see 12 players test positive for coronavirus

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham’s first post-international break Europa League opponents Ludogorets have been hit with a considerable coronavirus outbreak.

Ludogorets were defeated 3-1 at home to Spurs in Group J, which was the perfect way for Jose Mourinho’s men to bounce back from their defeat to Royal Antwerp.

The Bulgarian side have a shot at vengeance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 26th of the month, but it remains to be seen what sort of shape they will be in.

MORE: Gareth Bale could make Tottenham Hotspur switch permanent in cut-price deal

As reported by local publication Sportal, as many as 12 Ludogorets players have tested positive for COVID-19, with their upcoming cup clash subsequently being postponed.

More Stories / Latest News
‘We can play together’ – Mason Mount dismisses suggestions of rivalry with England teammate
‘He should just sit on the bench’ – Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to make selection decision
Exiled Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts as Gunnersaurus returns to the Emirates

While those who will now be isolating do have the full two-week period before they travel to North London, it’s not ideal in terms of preparations for the fixture with one of the Europa League’s strongest competitors.

We will stop short of deeming it good news for Tottenham, as nobody wants to see football disrupted any further by the pandemic, but their chances of getting another all important three points have just gone through the roof.

More Stories Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.