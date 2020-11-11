Troy Deeney makes Premier League top four prediction and backs Liverpool for the title

Watford captain Troy Deeney has given his Premier League title and top four prediction, as reported by talkSPORT.

Deeney has never been a man afraid to speak his mind, and despite Watford’s relegation in the Championship, there appears to be no change there.

As quoted in this report from talkSPORT, Deeney gave his view as to how the Premier League would play out this season, giving his tip for both the title and Champions League qualification:

“I think the top four, personally, will have Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and City, not in that order.”

“I still think Liverpool will win it; City second and then it’s a toss-up between Spurs and Chelsea.”

Despite Liverpool not being at their best this term, Jurgen Klopp’s men have still kept pace at the top of the Premier League. They’re a safe bet for the title, even without Virgil Van Dijk.

The other three spots are anyone’s guess. Any of Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester City, Tottenham, Manchester United or Everton could find themselves in the top four.

It promises to be a season like no other, and we can’t wait to see how things take shape as we move forward.