Uncomfortable scenes for Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s agent slams his teammate for poor form

As a general rule – if your agent is getting a lot of publicity then it means that something has gone wrong somewhere.

Karim Benzema has always been a funny one because he usually comes across as a nice guy, but then you remember the Olivier Giroud comments, the criminal trial and the recent Vinicius Jr incident which suggest he’s probably not.

That means it shouldn’t surprise anyone to hear that his agent might be a questionable character too, and Marca have reported that he’s been publicly calling out Raphael Varane for his poor form.

They confirm that Benzema’s agent Karim Djaziri was on Twitter questioning Varane’s form ever since he had a nightmare against Man City, and there’s two ways of looking at this.

It’s probably important to point out that he’s not exactly wrong because Varane’s form has fallen off a cliff in recent months, but you have to wonder what he’s trying to achieve here.

It reflects badly on him and his client, while the fact that Benzema plays for Real Madrid will make this pretty uncomfortable for the club to deal with – especially since he was caught on camera questioning Vinicius Jr.