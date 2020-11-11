Chelsea star’s concerning recurring muscle problems assessed by international manager

United States national team boss Gregg Berhalter has provided some insight in Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic’s recurring muscle problems.

With Pulisic missing the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury he sustained in the FA Cup final, it would have been a real concern for Frank Lampard when he pulled out of the recent Burnley clash during the warm-up.

The American was not involved in Chelsea’s victories over Rennes or Sheffield United as a result, but has still travelled to join up with the United States national team over the international break.

Pulisic’s recurring problems will be a concern for Chelsea fans, with the youngster being their best player between the restart and the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, USA boss Berhalter does not believe it’s anything too worry about, rather it’s just teething problems as Pulisic adapts to the intensity of life in the Premier League.

He’s quoted by Football London saying:

“I really see it as a young player who is just adapting to the demands of a different game, a different schedule.”

“When you get injured, when you have a muscle injury, it takes you a while to get fully fit and recover and this is part of his recovery process.”

“I have no doubt that he’s going to be a player that is fit for a very long period of time when he gets through this period.”

“Christian is in camp and is listed as day-to-day. It says a lot about Christian that he wasn’t playing for Chelsea but wanted to come into this camp and be around the team. His status is day-to-day.”

Only time will tell if Pulisic’s career will be marred by injury, but it would be a real shame. He’s the most talented player that the United States have ever produced. He deserves to have a career which reflects that.